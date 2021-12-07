Too much punch: Wellman Mid-Prairie knocks out Iowa City Regina 69-50

Saddled up and ready to go, Wellman Mid-Prairie spurred past Iowa City Regina 69-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 7.
Recently on November 30 , Wellman Mid-Prairie squared up on West Liberty in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.