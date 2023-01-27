Too much punch: Wayland WACO knocks out Kalona Hillcrest Academy 51-40

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Wayland WACO will take its 51-40 victory over Kalona Hillcrest Academy in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Kalona Hillcrest Academy faced off against West Liberty and Wayland WACO took on Columbus Junction Columbus on January 20 at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High School. For results, click here.
