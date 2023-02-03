Sheffield West Fork notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Nashua-Plainfield 53-41 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Nashua-Plainfield squared off with February 14, 2022 at Sheffield West Fork High School last season.

In recent action on January 27, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar. Nashua-Plainfield took on Osage on January 27 at Nashua-Plainfield High School.

