Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Dyersville Beckman still prevailed 60-41 against Denver in Iowa boys basketball on Feb. 17.

In recent action on Feb. 3, Dyersville Beckman faced off against Anamosa . For a full recap, click here. Denver took on La Porte City Union on Feb. 6 at La Porte City Union High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.