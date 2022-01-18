 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too much punch: Denver knocks out Dike-New Hartford 70-59

  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, Denver put just enough pressure on Dike-New Hartford to earn a 70-59 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 18.

The Wolverines authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Cyclones 19-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Dike-New Hartford came from behind to grab the advantage 30-28 at intermission over Denver.

In recent action on January 13, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Denver took on Ankeny Christian on January 8 at Ankeny Christian Academy. For more, click here.

