Too much punch: Denver knocks out Dike-New Hartford 70-59

Stretched out and finally snapped, Denver put just enough pressure on Dike-New Hartford to earn a 70-59 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 18.

The Wolverines authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Cyclones 19-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Dike-New Hartford came from behind to grab the advantage 30-28 at intermission over Denver.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.