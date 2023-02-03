Saddled up and ready to go, Davenport West spurred past Davenport North 76-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Davenport West moved in front of Davenport North 22-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons registered a 41-24 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Davenport North stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 60-45.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 76-61.

The last time Davenport West and Davenport North played in a 70-69 game on February 11, 2022. For results, click here.

