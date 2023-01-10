Too much punch: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy knocks out Marion Linn-Mar 70-57

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy prevailed over Marion Linn-Mar 70-57 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy moved in front of Marion Linn-Mar 25-15 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 32-26.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy roared to a 52-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions narrowed the gap 21-18 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

