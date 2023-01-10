Too much punch: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy knocks out Marion Linn-Mar 70-57

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy prevailed over Marion Linn-Mar 70-57 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy moved in front of Marion Linn-Mar 25-15 to begin the second quarter.
The Lions stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 32-26.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy roared to a 52-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lions narrowed the gap 21-18 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Marion Linn-Mar squared off with February 25, 2022 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 3, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 3 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.