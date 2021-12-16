Too much fuss: Wyoming Midland stresses Tipton 47-36

Riding a wave of production, Wyoming Midland dunked Tipton 47-36 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 16.
Recently on December 7 , Wyoming Midland squared up on Alburnett in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.