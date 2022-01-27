Too much fuss: Winthrop East Buchanan stresses Clarksville 68-58

Winthrop East Buchanan notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Clarksville 68-58 on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Clarksville faced off against Waterloo Christian and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Edgewood Ed-Co on January 21 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
