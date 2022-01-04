 Skip to main content
Too much fuss: Wellman Mid-Prairie stresses Wilton 62-51

Wellman Mid-Prairie tipped and eventually toppled Wilton 62-51 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 4.

Recently on December 21 , Wilton squared up on Anamosa in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Wellman Mid-Prairie a 15-9 lead over Wilton.

The Golden Hawks kept a 27-21 half margin at the Beavers' expense.

The Golden Hawks' command showed as they carried a 52-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

