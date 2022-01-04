Too much fuss: Wellman Mid-Prairie stresses Wilton 62-51

Wellman Mid-Prairie tipped and eventually toppled Wilton 62-51 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 4.
The first quarter gave Wellman Mid-Prairie a 15-9 lead over Wilton.
The Golden Hawks kept a 27-21 half margin at the Beavers' expense.
The Golden Hawks' command showed as they carried a 52-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
