Too much fuss: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy stresses Cedar Rapids CR Washington 53-36

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Cedar Rapids CR Washington 53-36 on March 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy darted in front of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 12-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars' offense darted to a 30-16 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

The Cougars enjoyed a towering margin over the Warriors with a 43-27 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

