Too much fuss: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy stresses Cedar Rapids CR Washington 53-36

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Cedar Rapids CR Washington 53-36 on March 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy darted in front of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 12-11 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars' offense darted to a 30-16 lead over the Warriors at halftime.
The Cougars enjoyed a towering margin over the Warriors with a 43-27 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 15, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Falls on February 17 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
