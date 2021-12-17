Too much fuss: Aplington-Parkersburg stresses Hudson 81-69

Stretched out and finally snapped, Aplington-Parkersburg put just enough pressure on Hudson to earn an 81-69 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 17.
The Falcons opened with a 23-15 advantage over the Pirates through the first quarter.
The Falcons' shooting pulled ahead to a 50-29 lead over the Pirates at the half.
Aplington-Parkersburg's determination showed as it carried a 63-48 lead into the fourth quarter.
