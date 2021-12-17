 Skip to main content
Too much fuss: Aplington-Parkersburg stresses Hudson 81-69

Stretched out and finally snapped, Aplington-Parkersburg put just enough pressure on Hudson to earn an 81-69 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 17.

In recent action on December 10, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Jesup and Hudson took on Dike-New Hartford on December 10 at Dike-New Hartford High School. Click here for a recap

The Falcons opened with a 23-15 advantage over the Pirates through the first quarter.

The Falcons' shooting pulled ahead to a 50-29 lead over the Pirates at the half.

Aplington-Parkersburg's determination showed as it carried a 63-48 lead into the fourth quarter.

