Too close for comfort: West Liberty strains past Keosauqua Van Buren 33-28

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that West Liberty passed in a 33-28 victory at Keosauqua Van Buren's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 3.
