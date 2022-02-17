Too close for comfort, Washington strains past Solon 41-34

Washington poked just enough holes in Solon's defense to garner a taut 41-34 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 8, Solon faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Washington took on Williamsburg on February 7 at Williamsburg High School. For more, click here.
