Too close for comfort, Van Horne Benton strains past Center Point CPU 55-50

Van Horne Benton didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Center Point CPU 55-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 11, Van Horne Benton faced off against South Tama County and Center Point CPU took on Independence on January 11 at Center Point-Urbana High School. Click here for a recap
Van Horne Benton's offense jumped to a 38-24 lead over Center Point CPU at the half.
Van Horne Benton withstood Center Point CPU's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
