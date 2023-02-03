Tripoli showed its poise to outlast a game Traer North Tama squad for a 49-47 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 3.

In recent action on January 27, Traer North Tama faced off against Baxter . For results, click here. Tripoli took on Waterloo Christian on January 27 at Waterloo Christian School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.