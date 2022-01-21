Too close for comfort, Stanwood North Cedar strains past West Liberty 62-55

Stanwood North Cedar found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off West Liberty 62-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 8, West Liberty faced off against Camanche and Stanwood North Cedar took on Lisbon on January 10 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.