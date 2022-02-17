Too close for comfort, Springville strains past Lisbon 62-60

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Springville passed in a 62-60 victory at Lisbon's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Lions authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Orioles 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.
The Orioles' shooting darted to a 61-60 lead over the Lions at halftime.
There was no room for doubt as Springville added to its advantage with a 1-0 margin in the closing period.
