Too close for comfort: North Liberty Liberty edges Iowa City West 58-55

North Liberty topped Iowa City West 58-55 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.
In recent action on January 29, Iowa City West faced off against Waterloo East and North Liberty took on Cedar Falls on January 29 at North Liberty High School. For more, click here.
North Liberty moved in front of Iowa City West 33-30 to begin the second quarter.
