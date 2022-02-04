Too close for comfort, Gladbrook-Reinbeck strains past Grundy Center 55-47

Gladbrook-Reinbeck topped Grundy Center 55-47 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 28, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Grundy Center took on Ackley AGWSR on January 28 at Grundy Center High School. Click here for a recap
The Rebels' shooting darted to a 27-21 lead over the Spartans at halftime.
There was no room for doubt as the Rebels added to their advantage with a 28-26 margin in the closing period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.