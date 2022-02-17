Too close for comfort: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura edges Osage 57-49

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 57-49 over Osage in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 8, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Eagle Grove and Osage took on Sheffield West Fork on February 7 at Osage High School. For more, click here.
