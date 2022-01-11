 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too close for comfort: Fairbank Wapsie Valley edges Dike-New Hartford 65-58

  • 0

Fairbank Wapsie Valley topped Dike-New Hartford 65-58 in a tough tilt for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 11.

Recently on January 4 , Fairbank Wapsie Valley squared up on Denver in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The start wasn't the problem for Dike-New Hartford, who began with a 15-12 edge over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the end of the first quarter.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley fought to a 30-28 half margin at Dike-New Hartford's expense.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 35-30 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News