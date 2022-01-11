Too close for comfort: Fairbank Wapsie Valley edges Dike-New Hartford 65-58

Fairbank Wapsie Valley topped Dike-New Hartford 65-58 in a tough tilt for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 11.
The start wasn't the problem for Dike-New Hartford, who began with a 15-12 edge over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the end of the first quarter.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley fought to a 30-28 half margin at Dike-New Hartford's expense.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 35-30 advantage in the frame.
