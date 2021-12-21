Too close for comfort: Edgewood Ed-Co edges Troy Mills North Linn 52-47

Mighty close, mighty fine, Edgewood Ed-Co wore a victory shine after clipping Troy Mills North Linn 52-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 14, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Springville and Troy Mills North Linn took on Arlington Starmont on December 14 at Arlington Starmont High School. For more, click here.
The Vikings broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-23 lead over the Lynx.
