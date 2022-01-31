Too close for comfort, Dubuque Wahlert strains past Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 64-59

Dubuque Wahlert broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 64-59 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 31.
The start wasn't the problem for the J-Hawks, who began with a 16-10 edge over the Golden Eagles through the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Golden Eagles broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-39 lead over the J-Hawks.
In recent action on January 25, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Wahlert took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 25 at Marion Linn-Mar High School.
