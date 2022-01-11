 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too close for comfort: Cedar Rapids Prairie edges Marion Linn-Mar 55-49

Cedar Rapids Prairie topped Marion Linn-Mar 55-49 in a tough tilt in Iowa boys basketball action on January 11.

In recent action on January 4, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Cedar Falls on January 4 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For more, click here.

The Hawks jumped in front of the Lions 10-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 25-23 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.

Cedar Rapids Prairie jumped to a 39-35 bulge over Marion Linn-Mar as the fourth quarter began.

