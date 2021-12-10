Too close for comfort, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley strains past Davenport Assumption 50-42

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley knocked off Davenport Assumption 50-42 on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense jumped to a 21-15 lead over Davenport Assumption at the half.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley moved over Davenport Assumption when the fourth quarter began 31-23.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 50-42 final-quarter tie.
In recent action on December 3, Davenport Assumption faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on North Liberty on December 2 at North Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
