 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tipton dispatches West Liberty 60-50

  • 0

Tipton had its hands full but finally brushed off West Liberty 60-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Tipton and West Liberty squared off with December 14, 2021 at West Liberty High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 7, Tipton faced off against Anamosa and West Liberty took on Durant on January 10 at Durant High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Basketball: West buckles down on defense, tops Washington

High School Basketball: West buckles down on defense, tops Washington

Trailing by one in the first quarter, the Wahawks made it a tie at halftime before breaking through in the third quarter and never looking back. Despite going into Tuesday’s game with a 3-6 record, head coach Cliff Berinobis said he expected a hard-fought matchup with the Warriors and that they didn’t disappoint, adding that it’s all part of being in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Humboldt knocks off Clear Lake 85-80

Humboldt fans held their breath in an uneasy 85-80 victory over Clear Lake at Humboldt High on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News