Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana tops Van Horne Benton 81-65

Saddled up and ready to go, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana spurred past Van Horne Benton 81-65 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 15.
In recent action on February 7, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Van Horne Benton took on Vinton-Shellsburg on February 4 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. Click here for a recap
