Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana topples Fort Madison 66-60

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Fort Madison 66-60 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 12, Fort Madison faced off against Muscatine and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Van Horne Benton on February 15 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For more, click here.
