Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana tacks win on South Tama County 66-39

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 66-39 victory over South Tama County in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, South Tama County faced off against Center Point CPU and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Burlington on January 22 at Burlington Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
