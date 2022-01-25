Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana routs Vinton-Shellsburg 76-33

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 76-33 explosion on Vinton-Shellsburg in Iowa boys basketball on January 25.
The first quarter gave the Clippers a 24-10 lead over the Vikings.
The Clippers' shooting thundered to a 45-23 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.
The Clippers' rule showed as they carried a 60-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
