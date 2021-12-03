Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana knocks off Solon 56-48

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana didn't mind, dispatching Solon 56-48 in Iowa boys basketball on December 3.

The start wasn't the problem for Solon, who began with a 10-7 edge over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 23-11 advantage over the Clippers at the half.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-33 lead over Solon.

