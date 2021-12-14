 Skip to main content
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana knocks off Independence 66-59

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 66-59 over Independence in Iowa boys basketball on December 14.

In recent action on December 2, Independence faced off against Marion and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Grinnell on December 9 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For more, click here.

