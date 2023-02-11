Mighty close, mighty fine, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana wore a victory shine after clipping Decorah 74-70 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 11.
In recent action on February 4, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Washington. For a full recap, click here.
