Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana edges Vinton-Shellsburg in tough test 83-77

With little to no wiggle room, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana nosed past Vinton-Shellsburg 83-77 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Vinton-Shellsburg squared off with January 25, 2022 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against South Tama County and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Denver on January 16 at Denver High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.