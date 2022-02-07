Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana edges Dyersville Beckman in tough test 43-35

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana posted a tight 43-35 win over Dyersville Beckman on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana opened with a 16-8 advantage over Dyersville Beckman through the first quarter.
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana kept a 22-17 intermission margin at Dyersville Beckman's expense.
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana's leverage showed as it carried a 35-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 1, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Marion and Dyersville Beckman took on Alburnett on January 27 at Alburnett High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.