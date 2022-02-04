Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana collects victory over Center Point CPU 61-48

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana charged Center Point CPU and collected a 61-48 victory on February 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Center Point CPU constructed a bold start that built a 23-15 gap on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana heading into the locker room.
In recent action on January 28, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against South Tama County and Center Point CPU took on Marion on January 29 at Center Point-Urbana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.