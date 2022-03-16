The 2021-2022 All-Cedar Valley Boys Basketball Team

The Cedar Valley saw a ton of success on the hardwood this year. The All-Cedar Valley boys basketball team reflects just how talented the area's prep hoopsters were this season. Heck, we even had an honorable mention list. We've got a lot to get to so let's get started

Player of the Year: Trey Campbell, senior, Cedar Falls

There were a number of strong candidates to choose from, but Campbell was the definition of a do-it-all player for the Tigers. The UNI commit was simply a beast in averaging 24.4 points, six rebounds, four assists and 2.2 steals per game. His slash line was a ridiculous 54-42-85 on the season while leading Cedar Falls to the 4A state tournament. He dropped 32 points in the Tigers' quarterfinal game. He'll continue the recent pipeline of Tigers heading to play for the Panthers this winter.

Coach of the Year: Joe Smeins, Jesup

The J-Hawks finished just 5-17 two years ago. They were 12-11 last year and got bounced in the second round of regionals. Heck, this year they started off just 3-5. You never would've known that if you were watching them late in the season as Smeins guided a senior-heavy team to a 16-game win streak. The final two wins of that streak came against favored Denver and Aplington-Parkersburg to secure the J-Hawks' first 2A state tournament bid in six years and just the fourth in school history. Take all of that into consideration and it's easy to understand why Smeins is our choice for Coach of the Year.

First Team

Campbell

Did we mention that he was a first team All-State selection?

Carson Lienau, senior, Jesup

Lienau has a strong case for Player of the Year. The UNI track and field commit was, in Smeins' words, the leader of the team this year. The reigning conference MVP and second team All-State performer was simply outstanding this season, averaging a double-double with 20.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. The dynamite athlete also shot 67.6% from the field.

Preston Gillespie, junior, Dunkerton

There wasn't much 1A teams could do to stop Gillespie this season. The first team All-State performer was a basket waiting to happen as he averaged 23.6 points per game while shooting 61.3% overall and 40.5% from deep. Gillespie finished the year fourth in the state regardless of classification with 236 made field goals and broke the single-season school record for points to top it off. The junior did more than just score, however, as he also averaged 7.8 rebounds and one block per game.

Casey Gardner, junior, Dunkerton

You won't find a better setup man in the state than Gardner, literally. The second team All-State performer for 1A led the state in assists regardless of classification with 232. He averaged 8.9 dishes a game and broke the Dunkerton career assist mark in just his junior campaign. To top it all off, he can score, too, as he averaged 16.1 points while shooting 48.9% overall and 41% from deep. He also plays D, averaging 2.7 steals per game. The fact that he and Gillespie will be back for another season next year doesn't seem fair to the rest of 1A.

Caylor Hoffer, senior, Denver

Hoffer, a third team All-State selection for 2A, was the best player on an outstanding Cyclone team. The standout averaged 22.3 points and 3.2 assists per game, had a slash line of 47-45-80 and finished third in the state regardless of classification with 83 three-pointers. Hoffers efforts played a big part in Denver reaching the Regional semifinals.

Jayden Mackie, senior, Aplington-Parkersburg

Mackie was one of the most dominant scorers in 2A this season. The first team All-State selection averaged 20.1 points per game while shooting 49.6% from the field on the season. The Upper Iowa commit helped lead the Falcons to the Regional semis and kept AP ranked in the top 10 virtually the entire season.

Garrett Hempen, junior, Aplington-Parkersburg

As breath-taking as Mackie was, he was far from a one-man show. Hempen was selected to the All-State third team this season and was more than deserving. The junior averaged 15.6 points and 4.5 assists per game with a slash line of 57-40-85. He'll be back for one more run next year after draining 45 three-pointers on the season.

Second team

Dallas Bear, junior, Cedar Falls

It felt wrong leaving Bear off the first team, but that's just how good this year's talent was. Bear, a future collegiate player, was outstanding for the Tigers this season. The third team All-State selection averaged 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while leading the Tigers with 58 made threes. Bear also sunk 83.7% of his foul shots.

Gavin Thomas, sophomore, Aplington-Parkersburg

To say it was shocking that the Falcons didn't make the state tournament with all of their talent would be an understatement. Thomas was a major part of AP's success as he averaged 13.5 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 47.9% overall and 39.4% from deep. Thomas led the team with 54 made threes.

Christian Haugstad, senior, Aplington-Parkersburg

How Haugstad didn't make an All-State team this year is beyond my comprehension. The senior's stat line was simply ridiculous as he averaged 11.6 points, 10 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting an unfathomable 71.6% from the field. That shooting percentage ranked him third in the state regardless of classification.

Kewone Jones, junior, Waterloo East

The Trojans' basketball team is on the rise. Seven of their losses last season came by single digits. Jones is a driving force behind the improvement seen out of East and he'll be back for more next season. The standout performer averaged 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while making 51.6% of his shots from the floor. Jones also sank 43 treys and made 78.6% of his foul shots on the season.

Wiley Sherburne, senior, Janesville

Sherburne was the best player on a talented and successful Janesville team this past season. The All-Conference performer averaged 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals and one block per game while shooting 59.5% from the field. Honestly, numbers like that would normally make him a lock for the first team. The fact that he's on the second should tell you just how good the Cedar Valley was this season.

Camden Davis, sophomore, Hudson

The Pirates' didn't have the record they were hoping for this season, but their future is as bright as anyone else's. Having Davis on board for two more years may be the biggest factor in that bright future. The sophomore averaged 18 points and 8.5 boards while shooting 47.2% from the field last year.

Corbin Fuelling, senior, Jesup

While Lienau was the J-Hawks leader this season, there's no way they get to state without Fuelling. The senior was truly an outstanding player, averaging 16.5 points per game while sinking 70 threes on the season.

Third team

Si'Marion Anderson, junior, Waterloo West

After missing his entire sophomore year with an injury, Anderson came back in a big way for the Wahawks. The All-Conference player averaged 15.5 points and five rebounds per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. He'll return next season to try and guide the Wahawks back to a winning record.

Mitchell DeVries, senior, Denver

While Hoffer nabbed the headlines, DeVries was every bit as important to the Cyclones' success this season. The standout player averaged 15.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and sinking 62 three-pointers.

Jack Miller, sophomore, Jesup

While the J-Hawks will graduate a ton of talented seniors, they have a solid foundation to continue to build on in Miller. The outstanding player averaged 14.9 points, 2.1 steals while shooting 46.3% from the field and making 55 three-pointers.

Carter Gallagher, senior, Columbus Catholic

The Sailors are fighting to get back to their glory days. While Gallagher won't be around to see it, he surely left his mark by helping guide the underclassman. He also led Columbus in scoring this year at 13.3 points per game.

Brewer Eiklenborg, senior, Dike-New Hartford

The win-loss record doesn't reflect how competitive the Wolverines were this past season. Eiklenborg was a big part of why DNH hung with so many teams. The All-Conference selection averaged 13.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field.

TJ Freeland, senior, Union

The Knights had a solid core lead them to a respectable season, but Freeland may have been the finest member of that group. The senior averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and 2.9 steals while shooting 55% from the field.

Cole Marsh, sophomore, Waverly-Shell Rock

Marsh was a leading force for the Go-Hawks this past season and should continue to grow into the soul of the team. The sophomore averaged 14.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while making 46 treys this season.

Honorable mention

Keaton Farmer, SR, WSR (11.8 ppg)

Parker McHone, SR, Jesup (5.6 ag)

Keishaun Pendleton, JR, West (14.8 ppg)

Martez Wiggley, JR, East (14.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg)

Jamauryus Bradford-Gates, JR, East (11.1 ppg)

Ben Trost, SR, Columbus Catholic (11.4 ppg)

Lyle Olsen, SO, Hudson (11 ppg)

Drew Wagner, SO, Waterloo Christian (17.9 ppg, 6 rpg, 63.2% FG)

Jared Hoodjer, SR, Janesville (13.5 ppg, 2.7 spg, 50.2% FG)

Jacob Stockdale, SR, DNH (12 ppg)

Kaden Behrens, SR, Dunkerton (13.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 66.2% FG)

Ty Purdy, JR, Don Bosco (15.1 ppg, 6 rpg)

Grant Behrens, SR, Union (14.3 ppg)

Ty Lorenzen, JR, Union (10.4 ppg)

