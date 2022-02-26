 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taking on water: Troy Mills North Linn sinks Edgewood Ed-Co 51-38

Stretched out and finally snapped, Troy Mills North Linn put just enough pressure on Edgewood Ed-Co to earn a 51-38 victory on February 26 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Lynx made the first move by forging a 16-14 margin over the Vikings after the first quarter.

The Lynx fought to a 32-23 intermission margin at the Vikings' expense.

Troy Mills North Linn darted in front of Edgewood Ed-Co 32-25 to begin the fourth quarter.

