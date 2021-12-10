Taking on water: Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana sinks Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 56-37

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana grabbed a 56-37 victory at the expense of Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in Iowa boys basketball action on December 10.
In recent action on December 4, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Solon on December 3 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For a full recap, click here.
