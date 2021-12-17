 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taking on water: Grundy Center sinks Ackley AGWSR 45-30

Grundy Center tipped and eventually toppled Ackley AGWSR 45-30 on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 10, Ackley AGWSR faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Grundy Center took on Eldora South Hardin on December 10 at Grundy Center High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News