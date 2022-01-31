Taking on water: Goose Lake Northeast sinks Stanwood North Cedar 52-36

Goose Lake Northeast charged Stanwood North Cedar and collected a 52-36 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 21, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Durant and Stanwood North Cedar took on West Liberty on January 21 at West Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.