Taking on water: Decorah sinks Waverly-Sr 44-34

Decorah tipped and eventually toppled Waverly-Sr 44-34 on February 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 1, Waverly-Sr faced off against Clear Lake and Decorah took on Charles City on February 5 at Charles City High School. For a full recap, click here.

Tough to find an edge early, the Vikings and the Go-Hawks fashioned a 10-10 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Vikings' offense moved to a 19-18 lead over the Go-Hawks at the intermission.

Decorah jumped to a 33-26 bulge over Waverly-Sr as the fourth quarter began.

