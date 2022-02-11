Taking on water: Decorah sinks Waverly-Sr 44-34

Decorah tipped and eventually toppled Waverly-Sr 44-34 on February 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Tough to find an edge early, the Vikings and the Go-Hawks fashioned a 10-10 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Vikings' offense moved to a 19-18 lead over the Go-Hawks at the intermission.

Decorah jumped to a 33-26 bulge over Waverly-Sr as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.