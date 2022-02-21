Taking on water: Charles City sinks Iowa Falls-Alden 69-56

Charles City collected a 69-56 victory over Iowa Falls-Alden on February 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The Comets darted in front of the Cadets 21-14 to begin the second quarter.
The Comets' shooting moved to a 35-32 lead over the Cadets at the intermission.
Charles City jumped in front of Iowa Falls-Alden 53-44 to begin the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 15, Iowa Falls-Alden faced off against Clear Lake and Charles City took on Mason City on February 14 at Mason City High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.