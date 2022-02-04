Taking on water: Cedar Rapids Prairie sinks Cedar Rapids Xavier 60-49

Cedar Rapids Prairie handed Cedar Rapids Xavier a tough 60-49 loss in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.
Recently on January 28 , Cedar Rapids Xavier squared up on Iowa City West in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Cedar Rapids Prairie made the first move by forging a 21-12 margin over Cedar Rapids Xavier after the first quarter.
Cedar Rapids Prairie opened a monstrous 36-21 gap over Cedar Rapids Xavier at halftime.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.