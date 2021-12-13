Taking on water: Cedar Rapids CR Washington sinks Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 72-59

Stretched out and finally snapped, Cedar Rapids CR Washington put just enough pressure on Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant to earn a 72-59 victory in Iowa boys basketball on December 13.
Recently on December 4 , Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared up on Marion in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.