Taking on water: Cedar Falls sinks Waterloo East 82-63

Cedar Falls handed Waterloo East a tough 82-63 loss in Iowa boys basketball on December 10.
Cedar Falls' shooting jumped to a 39-29 lead over Waterloo East at the intermission.
Cedar Falls darted over Waterloo East when the fourth quarter began 59-45.
Recently on November 30 , Waterloo East squared up on Waverly-Sr in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.