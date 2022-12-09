Take a seat: Wilton owns Iowa City Regina in huge victory 76-42

Wilton lit up the scoreboard on December 9 to propel past Iowa City Regina for a 76-42 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 9
The last time Wilton and Iowa City Regina played in a 77-47 game on January 18, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 1, Iowa City Regina squared off with Van Horne Benton in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.