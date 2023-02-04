Washington played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana during a 59-39 beating in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.

The last time Washington and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana played in a 52-39 game on February 5, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Van Horne Benton. Click here for a recap.

