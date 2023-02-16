Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Lake Mills' performance in an 83-60 destruction of Sumner-Fred in Iowa boys basketball action on Feb. 16.

Recently on Feb. 10, Sumner-Fred squared off with Dunkerton in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.